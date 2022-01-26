Himanshi Khurana REVEALS her favourite Bigg Boss 15 contestants; Find out inside

As Bigg Boss 15 nears its finale, fans and TV celebrities have chosen their favourites. This time, the race is between Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai. They all have won the ticket to finale task. Recently, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana revealed her favourite contestant from this season and it is quite surprising. The 30-year-old actor-singer was spotted by the paparazzi along with former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Himanshi revealed that her favourite contestants are Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra for this season. She also spoke about her upcoming song with Neha Kakkar’s husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh. Himanshi also gave a treat to her fans and told them that her new song with boyfriend Asim Riaz will release on Valentine’s Day. For those who are unaware, Asim and Himanshi met during Bigg Boss season 13 and their love bloomed inside the house. The couple is going strong even after Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Himanshi has several video songs lined up with Asim Riaz and Rohanpreet Singh. She has seen in several music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, Palazzo 2, among others.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15 will have its finale on January 29 and 30. Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant will give tribute to her close friend Sidharth Shukla in one of the finale acts. Sidharth had passed away at the age of 41 last year.