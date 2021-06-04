Himanshi Khurana says ‘Chalo pura hua teekakaran’ after getting jabbed with the 2nd dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus vaccination drive, Himanshi Khurana gets her second and last dose of the vaccine and posts a picture on her Instagram.

Actor Himanshi Khurana, whom we know from the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, has finally gotten the second dose of vaccination against the Coronavirus. The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram and shared a snap of being injected with the vaccine and wrote “Chalo pura hua teekakaran #fullyvaccinated”. Such times call for utmost carefulness amongst everyone, one should follow all the covid-19 protocols, register for the vaccine, and possibly get vaccinated. In the picture, Himanshi Khurana can be seen styling a burgundy shirt and getting vaccinated with ease.

Himanshi Khurana has previously worked in hit Punjabi films like Sadda Haq, Leather Life, 2 Bol, and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and the actress has bagged one more Punjabi film for which she was recently shooting. On the personal front, Himanshi Khurana has been dating her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Asim Riaz, and the couple is loved by the masses. Himanshi and Asim are keeping their dating life private in fact both don’t post anything on social media very often.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram-

In a casual chat with ETimes, Asim Riaz had stated that they are as of now focusing on their careers and are on the same page when it comes to love and work. Asim also explained that he and Himanshi, both motivate each other in their careers and he loves that. He says that is the best part of the relationship where they try and motivate each other, as that is the best thing that can happen to anyone.

