Himanshi Khurana says 'Together we'll touch the sky' as she tours with beau Asim Riaz in Turkey

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came into the limelight when they made an entry in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world. The two are setting major couple goals and have now jetted off to Turkey for a romantic vacation.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's vacation PICS from Turkey:

Himanshi Khurana is very active on her Instagram handle and often shares pictures and entertaining reels for her fans. She is now spending the most amazing time as she is in Turkey vacationing with her beau Asim Riaz. The two have been constantly uploading several photos as they are exploring the beautiful place and visiting tourist spots. Today Himanshi uploaded a series of pictures in which we can see her admiring the beautiful sky which is flooded with many giant hot air balloons. Sharing these blissful snaps, Himanshi captioned, "Together Will touch the sky". On the other hand, Asim too dropped similar pictures of him on his Instagram account.

Check Himanshi's PICS here-

Check Asim's PICS here-

Asim and Himanshi's career:

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit music videos like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. On the other hand, Himanshi has been a part of some popular music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others. Together, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as 'Pinjara' and 'Gawara Nahi', which were hit among their fans.

Also Read: Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana share fun boomerangs & PICS with fans from their romantic Turkey vacation