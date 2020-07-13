Himanshi Khurana sends birthday love to beau Asim Riaz; Says 'I wish life always gives you a reason to smile'

Himanshi Khurana took to her social media handle to wish boyfriend Asim Riaz in the sweetest way possible on his birthday. Here's what she wished for the Bigg Boss 13 runner up.

Asim Riaz rose to immense fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Kashmiri model-actor who was not known to many before the controversial reality show captured millions of hearts with his journey on BB 13, and became a household name. Today (July 13, 2020), is a special day for the handsome hunk as he has turned 27. Yes, it is Asim Riaz's birthday, and the young lad is showered with love from all over. While fans have been pouring their good wishes on him since yesterday, now, someone very close to Asim has showered love on him.

We're talking about none other than Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Since yesterday, fans of the couple have been yearning to see some inside pictures from Asim's birthday celebrations with Himanshi, just a few moments ago, the Punjabi Kudi took to her social media handle to wish Asim in the sweetest way possible. Yes, Himanshi took to her Twitter handle to send birthday love to beau Asim Riaz with a sweet post. She shared a handsome looking recent picture of Asim and wished for his happiness. Penning down a sweet message for the talent actor-model, Himanshi wrote, 'I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile. Happy Birthday, Asim.' Within moments of Himanshi sharing this cute birthday post for Asim, the duo's fans went gaga over them. They started rooting for AsiManshi and showered their love for the couple.

Take a look at Himanshi's cute tweet for Asim on his birthday here:

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

Himanshi and Asim met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, became friends first and fell in love. The two ever since the show have been head-over-heels in love with each other. They have also featured in two music videos together, Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Both the songs have received an overwhelming response and fans can't stop gushing over AsiManshi's cute chemistry. What are your thoughts on Himanshi's adorable wish for Asim? Let us know in the comment section below.

