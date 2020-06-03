Himanshi Khurana shares cryptic posts on 'gender bias'; We wonder if all is not well between her and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently shared some cryptic posts on 'gender inequality' on her Instagram stories and we're wondering if she is hinting at someone. Take a look.

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She entered Salman Khans's show as a wild-card contestant. She instantly caught everyone's attention with her beauty, tiff with Shehnaaz Gill and her brewing closeness to Asim Riaz. Though she was evicted quite early, her romance with Asim always made headlines, and eventually, the two became a real-life couple. While the show has been over, but the craze over Asim and Himanshi's relationship is far from over. The duo keeps grabbing eyeballs with their social media PDA and mushy moments.

The Punjab singer-model enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating fans with glimpses from her personal life. Usually, her posts depict happiness, but her recent post caught massive attention as it revolved around gender bias. Yes, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share some cryptic stories on 'gender inequality' and raised many eyebrows. Not one, but Himanshi shared two posts back-to-back on how the society still has a patriarchal outlook differentiating between man and woman. Her post focussed on how when a man shares his opinion, it is considered manly, but when a woman gives her views, she is called bad names. In the next post, she quoted social activist and Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai. It read, 'I raise my voice - not so that I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard.'

Take a look at Himanshi's posts here:

Himanshi's sudden posts on this major topic, pop a lot of questions in our mind. Is she hinting at someone indirectly, unable to name a person? Is there trouble between her and Asim's love paradise? A few days ago, she also shared a Punjabi love note that hinted at letting bygones be bygones and moving on in life. We hope all is well between our beloved 'AsiManshi' as they are one of the cutest couples BB 13 has given us. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

