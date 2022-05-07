Himanshi Khurana shares her new song Pinjra is ‘special as she rendered it with her favourite Asim Riaz'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim form adorable and very popular couples on social media. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and fell in love. They have been dating ever since. Both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are ace singers. They have recently collaborated for the new music video named Pinjra. Himanshi Khurana shared that the song is very special as it has been sung by both of them and it is the first musical collaboration. The romantic music video of the couple has been released today.

Talking about the song, Himanshi shared that she is very excited about it. She said, "I am very excited for our song Pinjra. I have rendered a lot of songs in the past but this one is very special because I've rendered this one with my favorite Asim Riaz."

Himanshi further added, "The song is a about the boundaries we set as lovers and the suffocation we go through because of it. It is a very beautifully portrayed song wherein it shows that even if there are boundaries people still love each other and my working experience with Asim was great as always"

Lastly, the actress shared the USP of the song. She said, "I and Asim have acted together in a lot of songs. But this is the first time that we have rendered the song in our own voices and I feel this is the USP of our song.”

Himanshi Khurana was last seen in the music videos Aakad and Challa.

Also read- Pinjara Teaser OUT: Himanshi Khurana and Azim Riaz collaborate for a sad-romantic music video