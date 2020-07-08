  1. Home
Himanshi Khurana shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo with an ode about mental health

Himanshi Khurana, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, seems to have a hard time getting over Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise. She took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts on the late actor's sudden death with an ode to mental health.
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise sent shock waves across the country. Not only the entertainment industry, but everyone felt the pain of the young actor's loss. The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra (Mumbai) on June 14 (2020). He was 34 years old when he took his heavenly abode. The Pavitra Rishta star allegedly committed suicide, due to depression. However, no suicide note was found by the police and investigations are on. The Mumbai police are interrogating people close to Sushant and recording their statements. 

The talented actor's demise has left everyone devastated. It has been over three weeks since Sushant passed away, but many are still reeling over his demise and trying to come to terms with the fact that he is no more between us. Many Bollywood, TV and South actors mourned Sushant's sudden passing away, among them was also Himanshi Khurana. After the news of Sushant's demise broke out, Himanshi had take to her Twitter handle to express her shock and pain. She shared her condolences with the actor's family. 

Like many others, it looks like Himanshi also cannot get over Sushant's death. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share Sushant's photo with an ode about mental health. Her post read, 'Andar Se Bechain, Bahar se shant hai. Aaj kal mann mera, Sushant sa Hai.' 

Take a look at Himanshi's post for Sushant Singh Rajput here: 

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla some days ago, Himashi had opened up having an emotional breakdown. She revealed that she would cry and would feel lost but she is extremely proud of herself to have fought it.  She shared, 'Sometimes you reach a point emotionally that even you don't know why you are crying. You have people around you to take care of, but personally, you feel lost. I had lost a sense of people and things around me.'

