Himanshi Khurana spill beans about her wedding plans with Asim Riaz: We don’t want to rush and mess up things

Himanshi Khurana, who has been dating BB13 runner up Asim Riaz for a while, stated that marriage is a big commitment and they want it to happen at the right time.

Bigg Boss 13 has been popular for several reasons and one of them was the couples on the show. The 13th season of the popular reality show came home to 3 popular jodis – Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. Among these while Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira have maintained to be the best of friends, Asim and Himanshi have been head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t shy admitting the same. And while the couple is going strong with their relationship, there have been speculations about their wedding.

Finally, Himanshi has put the speculations to rest and stated that marriage is not on the cards. She also emphasised that they are not in a hurry to take things to the next level and want to focus on their career. The diva also explained that while marriage is a big commitment, they are giving their relationship the required time to make it a mature decision. “Asim has just started working full fledged and it is the time for him to grow and excel. So right now we are not thinking about marriage. I am also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means we will have to give time to each other. Currently, we are working in different industries, the mindset is very different. Our upbringing, religion, he’s in Mumbai so everything is different. We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don't want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision,” Himanshi told ETimes.

As of now, the couple is in a long distance relationship as Asim is busy making a career in Mumbai and Himanshi predominantly works in Punjabi songs and movies. However, the diva doesn’t see it as a hurdle and mentioned that they have a mutual understanding and makes sure to meet each other as and when possible.

