Himanshi Khurana takes support of a wheelchair as the PCOS worsens; Bigg Boss 13 contestant to undergo surgery

Himanshi Khurana, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, will undergo surgery due to PCOS as her health has worsened. Read on.

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered the show as a wild-card contestant and her journey was also short. However, the Punjabi Kudi made many heads turn with her beauty, rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill, and closeness to now boyfriend Asim Riaz. After BB 13, Himanshi kept fans engaged with her social media posts and music videos. She enjoys a massive following on Instagram and is the most-followed contestant from the Bigg Boss 13 bunch.

From personal to professional life, Himanshi shares glimpses of all her whereabouts with fans. However, recently one of her posts on Instagram caught everyone's attention and left her fans worried. In the post, Himanshi was seen seated in a wheelchair, and captioned the same as 'When you are in a wheelchair but the shoot is important.' After her post, many fans speculated that the model-actress might have suffered an injury. But, later it was revealed that Himanshi had taken the support of a wheelchair as her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) worsened.

Yes, her health deteriorated and is under tremendous pain. Reportedly, due to swelling, there was bleeding and Himanshi was unable to walk. Thus, she had to take the support of a wheelchair. She will undergo emergency surgery as her pain has worsened and is unbearable. She was shooting for a new project.

Take a look at Himanshi's post here:

In the past, Himanshi had opened up about how she was body-shamed as her body-weight fluctuated due to the medical condition, PCOS. She was last seen in a music video titled 'Afsos Karoge' opposite beau Asim Riaz. It was AsiManshi's fourth song together and received a good response from the fans.

Here's wishing Punjabi ki Aishwarya Rai aka Himanshi Khurana a speedy recovery!

