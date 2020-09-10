  1. Home
  2. tv

Himanshi Khurana takes support of a wheelchair as the PCOS worsens; Bigg Boss 13 contestant to undergo surgery

Himanshi Khurana, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, will undergo surgery due to PCOS as her health has worsened. Read on.
36438 reads Mumbai
Himanshi Khurana takes support of a wheelchair as the PCOS worsens; Bigg Boss 13 contestant to undergo surgeryHimanshi Khurana takes support of a wheelchair as the PCOS worsens; Bigg Boss 13 contestant to undergo surgery
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered the show as a wild-card contestant and her journey was also short. However, the Punjabi Kudi made many heads turn with her beauty, rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill, and closeness to now boyfriend Asim Riaz. After BB 13, Himanshi kept fans engaged with her social media posts and music videos. She enjoys a massive following on Instagram and is the most-followed contestant from the Bigg Boss 13 bunch. 

From personal to professional life, Himanshi shares glimpses of all her whereabouts with fans. However, recently one of her posts on Instagram caught everyone's attention and left her fans worried. In the post, Himanshi was seen seated in a wheelchair, and captioned the same as 'When you are in a wheelchair but the shoot is important.' After her post, many fans speculated that the model-actress might have suffered an injury. But, later it was revealed that Himanshi had taken the support of a wheelchair as her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) worsened. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Yes, her health deteriorated and is under tremendous pain. Reportedly, due to swelling, there was bleeding and Himanshi was unable to walk. Thus, she had to take the support of a wheelchair. She will undergo emergency surgery as her pain has worsened and is unbearable. She was shooting for a new project. 

Take a look at Himanshi's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#HimanshiKhurrana on a wheelchair. #afsoskaroge #asimriaz #biggboss13

A post shared by Wonder Woman (@celebdiary1) on

In the past, Himanshi had opened up about how she was body-shamed as her body-weight fluctuated due to the medical condition, PCOS. She was last seen in a music video titled 'Afsos Karoge' opposite beau Asim Riaz. It was AsiManshi's fourth song together and received a good response from the fans. 

Here's wishing Punjabi ki Aishwarya Rai aka Himanshi Khurana a speedy recovery! 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz goes 'shirtless' as he REVEALS his temporary upper body tattoo and fans are left awestruck; See Pic

Credits :Instagram / Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Bichari. Get well soon.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Hope she recovers ASAP

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement