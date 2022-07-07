Himanshi Khurana to treat fans with her entertaining 'Shayaris' on Zakir Khan's show Farzi Mushaira

Himanshi Khurana is well-known for her beautiful and outspoken personality in the entertainment world, best known for her roles in films like Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and others. Also, after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, the actress became a big name and has maintained a large fan base ever since. Himanshi met the love of her life, Asim Riaz, on this reality show, and both instantly developed feelings for each other. The actress has maintained an active presence on her social media and often shares entertaining reels and stunning pictures.

Himanshi is also known for her singing and her famous acting achievements. She enjoys trying new genres which note her versatility as an artist. Himanshi, who never ceases to astound fans with her flawless abilities, never fails to entertain the fans by always trying something different. She will soon be seen in Zakir Khan’s famous entertainment show 'Farzi Mushaira'. In this, Himanshi will be seen reciting some Shayaris and entertaining the audience. Reportedly, Farzi Mushaira will air on Amazon mini TV this month.

Apart from this, Himanshi was last seen in a music video titled 'Gawara Nahi' along with beau Asim Riaz. Their chemistry swooned the hearts of the audiences and the song received an amazing response from the viewers. Prior to this song, this adorable duo had also starred in a music video titled 'Pinjara'.

Asim and Himanshi have been dating for some time now and their ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the two to get hitched. However, they have never opened up about their marriage plans and a few days ago were spotted in the city as they came out of the store of India’s top designer Manish Malhotra. And after this, rumors were rife that the two will tie the knot soon but there was no official confirmation.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana has been a part of some popular music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others.

