Himanshi Khurana to work with Gippy Grewal in the upcoming movie? Find Out

Reportedly, Himanshi Khurana is going to appear in a movie along with the Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. She is going through the scripts at present.

The gorgeous Punjabi singer and actress, Himanshi Khurana is loved for her remarkable expressions. The singer became very popular after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress has worked in numerous music videos and she has also worked with her rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz. According to The Times of India, the actress has bagged a film opposite the Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. It is a huge project for the actress.

As per their sources, the actress is going through scripts for the movie and talking with the makers. The shooting for the film will start from the first week of April. Along with the film, the Punjabi star will also be soon seen in a music video named Palazzo 2. The first part of the music video was a massive hit among the audiences. She has also given few other hit music videos like Ik No Di Cheez and Surma Bole. She also has several other projects in the pipeline, which will be revealed soon.

Himanshi Khurana is the first Punjabi artist who was featured on the New York Times Square Billboard.

The star's Bigg Boss 13 entry proved to be a milestone in her career. She was among the most popular contestants of the show for her graceful looks and chemistry with model Asim Riaz. After the show, she received offers for numerous projects.

Credits :Times of India

