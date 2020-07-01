Himanshi Khurana's music video 'Baazar' with Yuvraaj Hans RELEASES; Punjabi track will leave you teary eyed

After Khyaal Rakhya Kar with Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is back to entertain fans again. Her much-awaited Punjabi song with Yuvraaj Hans is finally out, and already creating a storm on the internet. Take a look.

Himanshi Khurana made many heads turn with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Whether it was her tiff with Shehnaaz Gill or her closeness with Asim Riaz, the beautiful singer-model, made headlines throughout her journey. She entered as a wild-card contestant and exited the show within a few weeks. However, with her beautiful looks and sweet voice, made her a household name. Though BB 13 may have given Himanshi more popularity, she has been capturing hearts with her amazing music videos for a long time now.

After BB 13, Himanshi was seen in two music videos with her beau Asim Riaz, Kalla Sonha Nai and the latest released Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Now, the beautiful Himanshi is back with another much-awaited music video 'Baazar' with Yuvraaj Hans. The song dropped in a few hours ago today (July 1, 2020), and is already creating a storm on the internet. The song revolves around a couple, wherein the husband is having an extra-marital affair, leaving his wife (Himanshi) heartbroken. The duo seemed to have married recently, as Himanshi is still seen wearing 'chooda' (traditional wedding bangles).

The song begins on a happy note, with Himanshi and Yuvraaj living their 'happy married life.' But, suddenly Himanshi notices some differences in Yuvraaj's behaviour, and when she checks his phone, she is left devastated. She finds out that her husband has been cheating on her with another woman, and bursts in tears. However, she does not confront her husband but tries to find out more about his affair. All this while, she is still seen taking care of her husband, but the anger within her keeps compiling.

However, one fine day she confronts her husband, but the end is tragic. She takes him on a drive and is seen driving extremely fast, and the duo meets with an accident. Just like we expected in the beginning, the song does not have a happy ending. The two die on-the-stop after their bad accident. At the end of the video, Himanshi says (in Punjabi) 'Dil bikte hai bazaar me, aur yahan mohobatt roz nilaam hoti hai.' This particular line will definitely hit your heart.

The song is all about heartbreak, and it will surely leave you teary-eyed. The story about a partner cheating in a marriage is not new, but the execution of 'Baazar' will touch your hearts. The song's story may also remind of Neha Kakkar's 'Jinke Liye' because it is more or less on similar lines, but with a different ending.

Himanshi's acting throughout the song is just fabulous. Whether it is her pain or her anger, you can feel it all, and her expressions are just on point. Yuvraaj Hans also justifies his character, and together they look good on-screen. The song has been sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics have been penned by Abeer. The music of the track has been scored by Gold Boy. The lyrics and music are good and will make you feel all the emotions right.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana and Yuvraaj Han's Baazar here:

Well, the song's theme of separation, love, and longing well, will certainly make you feel connected. The song has already been receiving an overwhelming response, and fans are showering praises on Himanshi for her acting skills here. All in all, Baazar is a is a decent addition to the ever-growing genre of Punjabi ballads about heartbreak. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×