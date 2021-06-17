Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik’s major throwback PIC goes viral; Fans think he is ageing backwards

An old pic has gone viral of music composer Himesh Reshammiya and veteran singer Alka Yagnik. Scroll further to see the picture.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has been in the limelight recently as he released his latest track from the album ‘Suroor 2021. He also hogged his share of headlines from being a judge on the show Indian Idol 12. The singer treated his fans with his new song and trended on the social media platform but for a different reason. Recently, an old picture went viral where Himesh was seen standing right next to veteran singer Alka Yagnik. The picture is seemingly old and Himesh is looking very different from his recent stylized avatar. Himesh is standing casually with a light smile on his face next to Alka who is also calmly smiling at the camera.

His dressing sense in the picture is very sober as he is wearing a white checkered shirt and pants. Alka on the other hand can be seen wearing a salwar suit. Alka and Himesh have worked together in many popular songs like Aankhen Bandh Karke, Dil Tumhare Bina from 36 China Town, Sanam Mere Humraaz, and Hello Brother, amongst others. Many fans have commented on the viral photo expressing their disbelief and have mentioned that perhaps Himesh is ageing backward with time. Fans feel that he is getting younger and fitter than he was before.

Himesh who has been composing music for popular films for over two decades now has also tried his hand at acting. He has acted in films like ‘Karzzzz’, ‘The Xpose’, ‘Aap Ka Suroor’ and ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’. His latest album ‘Suroor 2021’ is a sequel to his first album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’, which came out in 2006 and became highly popular amongst the masses.

