Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali REPLACE Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu as judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have opted out of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as judges post lockdown, and Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali have stepped in to fill their shoes.

The shootings of many popular Indian Television shows have finally resumed. Makers have been instructed to adhere to the new guidelines and maintain all necessary safety measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In the past few weeks, we saw many actors coming back to sets for shooting new episodes. While several famous daily soaps have already begun shoots, others are yet to follow suit. Not only drama shows, but one famous reality show is all set to begin shooting soon. Well, we're talking about Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

However, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is going to see a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have opted out of the show. Yes, the two legendary singers who judged the show with Alka Yagnik will not be seen on the judges' chair now, post lockdown. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik in the panel now, adapting the new normal. Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have bid aideu to the show due to prior commitments and hence, Himesh and Javed have replaced them on the show.

Well, this is only Javed and Himesh's comeback to the much-loved singing reality series, as they have been associated with the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa legacy for several years now. Both, Himesh and Javed, were a part of the longest-running 8 month season of Li'l Champs, in 2017. Two years later, they will be seen together on Zee TV once again.

Himesh and Javed, are all set to Alka Yagnik as mentors for the 8th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Maniesh Paul will return as host, and the shooting of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8, will commence from tomorrow (July 10, 2020). What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the singing reality show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

