Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor sends him an emotional note on Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional on the show as his wife sends a beautiful message for him.

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on TV and it has a huge audience. The upcoming episode of the show is 'Himesh Reshammiya Special' as all the contestants of the show will be singing his songs. The episode with be full of entertainment for the audience, judges and contestants. But the evening will be most special for the music composer Himesh Reshammiya, as he will be getting a special gift from his wife on the sets of the show.

For making the upcoming episode of the show more special, the singer’s wife Sonia Kapoor has sent a sweet message for her hubby. On seeing the video, the singer became overwhelmed with joy. His happiness knew no bounds. His wife said in the message, “Himesh, I love you! As a husband, I’d rate him an 11 out of 10. Even if you want to fight with him, you cannot, because he doesn’t ever want to fight. He sings for me, he makes songs for me, that makes me feel so special. The things we can’t express, Himesh expresses them so easily through his music, and that is what I really love about him. I am very lucky to have you in my life, you are God's biggest blessing for me.”

See the trailer here: Click

The music composed became emotional on hearing his wife’s message, but soon after he lightened the atmosphere by sharing some amazing secrets of the relationship. This made everyone laugh and entertained.

The singer was deeply moved by the performance of Sawai Bhatt on the song ‘Tu Bichadann’. The weekend episode will be full of entertainment and enjoyment, with excellent performances of the contestants. It will be surely an unmissable episode for the audience.

