Himesh Reshammiya & Vishal Dadlani all set to unite for judging new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most popular singing reality shows, and it has had a successful run for a long time. Well, there is a piece of good news for all the fans of this reality show and music lovers. The show is all set to return to our TV screens with a new season. The most interesting part about this season is going to be the return of Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, who will be once again seen returning to the judges' seat.

Himesh Reshammiya is ecstatic about returning as a judge for this season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Talking about his comeback, he said, "Well, it's been a great experience judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I have been a part of various seasons, but this time I'm looking forward to meeting some great, young talent to launch them successfully. I feel the biggest attraction of judging a reality show is getting to hear a fresh pool of raw talent. In fact, it gives me a chance to reinvent each time, keeping their point of view in mind which also connects with music lovers across the globe. I hope the audience is as excited as I am to welcome us with another fresh season of this show. I once again look forward to witnessing and launching a new talent with this platform, and I sincerely urge all the aspiring singers to take the plunge and get themselves registered because you never know you might be the next Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner!"

Adding to his excitement, the popular singer and composer Vishal Dadlani said, "I started my tryst with reality TV with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. So, it always feels like I am coming back home. This show has a long history of turning amateur musicians into popular and successful professionals, and I think that's a legacy that everyone wants to be part of. It is a household name and a show that was already beloved even before I became a musician. The reason I'm a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is because of the opportunity to hear new voices and help them mould into capable and confident young ambassadors of music. I feel it's always a revelation to see the very best talent from across the country, and this season is all set to get bigger and better. My only ask to the talent across India is to show some confidence and drop that missed call so that we can bring you to the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (laughs)."

Well, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has begun its auditions in full swing. Owing to the current pandemic situation, the show is offering a chance to people across the country a chance to audition for the show online.

The process simply involves giving a missed call on the number - +91-9833444443 or logging on to saregamapaauditions.zee5.com/ for further details.

How excited are you to see the magical duo Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani judging the reality show together?

