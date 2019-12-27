Hina Khan adds a dash of brightness to our weekend with a breezy blue dress & we can't stop staring; See Pics

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share some pictures from her Maldives holiday. The diva stunned in a little blue dress and we can't take our eyes off her.

When it comes to the television industry, a name that has become synonymous with style as well as talent is . The star of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay has established herself as a style icon off the screen and her fans look forward to her photos. Recently, Hina returned to Mumbai after a holiday in the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Since the diva is back, looks like she still isn't over her vacay mood.

Hina took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from her Maldives vacay in which she can be seen sporting a cool blue dress. Clad in a breezy blue outfit matching the hues of Maldivian seas, Hina posed for photos. Along with the dress, the Kasautii star also teamed it up with a pair of cool sunnies and flats as she struck several poses. She is also seen holding a cap in her hand as she uses it as a prop to pose.

(Also Read: Hina Khan turns into a mermaid as she clicks gorgeous selfies underwater and proves to be a water baby)

Hina captioned the photos with a butterfly emoticon. Many of Hina’s friends from the industry including Anita Hassanandini commented on her pictures. The diva has been setting social media ablaze with her holiday photos and fans can’t get over her chic style. On the work front, after returning from Maldives, Hina dived back into work and shared a snapshot from her dubbing studio as she prepped for Hacked. In Hacked, she will be seen as the lead star with Mohit Malhotra. It is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Instagram

Read More