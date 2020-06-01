Hina Khan adds a pop of neon to our otherwise boring Monday as she shows off her washboard abs; See PHOTOS

Today, Hina Khan shares a series of photos on social media wherein she is seen flashing her washboard abs in a neon outfit.

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast because prior to the lockdown, Hina Khan used to make sure to upload her workout videos on Instagram for her Instafam. Since we all are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hina obviously cannot step out to workout but that doesn’t deter the Hacked actress from staying fit as she has been working out religiously at home so much so that despite fasting during Ramzaan, Hina used to workout at home.

Of late, Hina Khan has started doing Pilates with a trainer who stays in her building and often, Hina shares glimpses of her Pilates workout on social media, and today, post her workout, Hina Khan shared photos on social media which had the actress wear neon bralette top and pants and alongside the photo, Hina wrote, “Don’t wish for a good body, work for it.. I request you all to not settle for less.. To all you people out thr, if you hv time to do hundred other things thn plz make time and workout and stay fit.. people do not lack in strength, they lack will #InspireDontMisguide….”

Just like all of us, Hina Khan cannot go to the salon and therefore, she has turned beautician amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown as she decided to groom her eyebrows and upper lips on her own. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posted a few pictures that show her getting ready to remove her extra hair from her eyebrows and upper lips with thread. "Let's make a powder moochi, before I remove the lockdown effect on my upper lips and eyebrows... own my own...'atmnirbhar'. I do it myself," she wrote. On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Check out Hina Khan's latest photos here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×