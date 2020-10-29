  1. Home
Hina Khan adheres to the 'new normal' as she masks up before stepping out; See PHOTO

Hina Khan never fails to impress us with her unique social media posts. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
Mumbai
Hina Khan’s fans were super excited when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘Toofani Senior.’ Undoubtedly, Sher Khan, as she is fondly called by her fans, not only mentored the contestants but also took control over their actions as a leader. For the unversed, Hina, along with the other two seniors, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan, have already exited the BB house a few days back. That happened immediately after the eviction of Shehzad Deol.

Meanwhile, Hina is back to her normal routine and she often keeps her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle as she gets ready to step out of her place for some work. Hina adheres to the new normal as she wears a mask. She opts for a pretty black outfit with white polka dots all over it. She also wears a pair of cool shades to match her OOTD.

Check out her picture below:

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan also appeared in the supernatural drama featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. For the unversed, she played a short-lived role in the show and so did Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Later on, Hina and Dheeraj also appeared in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. The audience simply loved their on-screen chemistry in the song. On the personal front, the actress is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal.   

Also Read: Hina Khan is all set for the festivities as she dresses her traditional best; See PHOTOS

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

