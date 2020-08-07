  1. Home
Hina Khan is all dolled up as she gears up for the shooting schedule of Naagin 5; Watch VIDEO

Hina Khan has recently shared a BTS video from the sets of Naagin 5 that surely deserves your attention. Check it out.
Hina Khan’s fans are super excited as the actress is all set to appear in the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. She has already started this year on a high note by making her official entry into Bollywood with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. No wonder, Hina gave another spectacular performance in a short film titled Smartphone that was released sometime back. The actress undoubtedly has her hands full with some interesting projects.

Meanwhile, Hina is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The diva has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle that makes for a delightful glimpse for everyone. Hina is all decked up as she is wearing an embellished orange-coloured outfit which she teams up with some matching jewellery. She opts for a highlighted makeup look and chooses nude lip colour while keeping her wavy hair down.

Check out her video below:

Apart from Hina Khan, Naagin 5 will feature Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra too. A few hours back, the motion poster of the show was released that has literally taken the internet by storm. Although Hina will be playing a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, her ardent fans are still excited about the same. Meanwhile, Naagin 5 is all set to premiere on August 9, 2020. It will feature Surbhi Chandna of Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz fame as the female lead.

