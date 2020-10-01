Hina Khan is all set for Bigg Boss 14 as the actress dresses up in a stunning outfit; See PHOTO

Hina Khan has introduced herself as Sher Khan and the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will have to face her too in the show. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture.

It’s time for yet another season of Bigg Boss, and the audience is already excited about the same. That is because the hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020. The promos of the 14th season have already made us eager for the same. Moreover, the names of a few contestants have already been revealed. We are in for a double dose of entertainment as a few ex-contestants are all set for their return!

Among them is , who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11. The makers have already given a glimpse of the actress, also termed as ‘Sher Khan’ in which she reveals that the contestants will also have to face her. Meanwhile, she has shared a picture of herself on Instagram ahead of her entry into the house. Hina looks stunning in a multi-coloured crop top with dramatic sleeves and shimmery white shorts. The Naagin 5 actress teams her outfit with a pair of knee-length boots.

Check out the picture below:

The Hacked actress steals our hearts with her killer expression here. Ardent fans of Hina are now eagerly waiting for her entry into Bigg Boss 14. Apart from Hina, Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla is also said to be entering into the house. Meanwhile, the BB house will have numerous facilities this time like a restaurant, movie theatre, spa, gym, etc. Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Radhe Maa are some of the contestants who will be a part of the show.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

