Hina Khan is all set for the festivities as she dresses her traditional best; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan a few days back. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sense and her social media timeline is proof. The actress recently won hearts after having mentored the freshers inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, you heard it right. Hina entered the BB house once again but this time, as a senior. Accompanying her were Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Now that the three of them have exited the house, a few more wild card contestants have entered the house.

Keeping these aside, have a look at Hina Khan’s latest pictures that she has recently shared on her Instagram handle. The Hacked actress seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming festivities and has dressed up for the same accordingly. She is wearing a magenta pink kurta teamed up with a matching sharara and dupatta. The stunning diva also wears a pair of matching golden jhumkas. However, it is her captivating smile that steals our hearts here.

Check out the pictures below:

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 co-starring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience loved Hina’s character as Adi Naagin and many of them were disappointed post her exit from the show. As for the actress, she also appeared in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Interestingly, the actor also played a short-lived role with Hina in Naagin 5. The audience once again loved their on-screen chemistry in the song.

Also Read: Hina Khan decks up for celebrations as she wishes everyone on Dussehra; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×