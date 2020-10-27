  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan is all set for the festivities as she dresses her traditional best; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan a few days back. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
5416 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan is all set for the festivities as she dresses her traditional best; See PHOTOSHina Khan is all set for the festivities as she dresses her traditional best; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sense and her social media timeline is proof. The actress recently won hearts after having mentored the freshers inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, you heard it right. Hina entered the BB house once again but this time, as a senior. Accompanying her were Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Now that the three of them have exited the house, a few more wild card contestants have entered the house.

Keeping these aside, have a look at Hina Khan’s latest pictures that she has recently shared on her Instagram handle. The Hacked actress seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming festivities and has dressed up for the same accordingly. She is wearing a magenta pink kurta teamed up with a matching sharara and dupatta. The stunning diva also wears a pair of matching golden jhumkas. However, it is her captivating smile that steals our hearts here.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let the Festivities begin

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 co-starring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The audience loved Hina’s character as Adi Naagin and many of them were disappointed post her exit from the show. As for the actress, she also appeared in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. Interestingly, the actor also played a short-lived role with Hina in Naagin 5. The audience once again loved their on-screen chemistry in the song. 

Also Read: Hina Khan decks up for celebrations as she wishes everyone on Dussehra; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit admits not liking Hina Khan earlier; Calls her a new found favourite
Hina Khan looks ethereal as she dresses up in a pink salwar kameez; See PHOTO
Hina Khan decks up for celebrations as she wishes everyone on Dussehra; See PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Hina Khan flashes her captivating smile as she steps out in a breezy salwar kameez
Hina Khan receives a warm welcome at home post her exit from Bigg Boss 14; See PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina’s mother thanks Hina for motivating her daughter; Latter calls actress strong individual

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement