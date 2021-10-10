Hina Khan is all set to welcome winter as she shares her stunning sun kissed PICS

Popular actress Hina Khan has come a long way in her career. She has achieved great success in her professional life. The actress rose to fame from the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is known for her impeccable fashion sense and serves major fashion goals on Instagram every day. The actress recently posted a series of pictures of herself on social media looking all classy and chic in her new winter outfit. Well, the actress also enjoys a massive fan following.

Today she took to her Instagram handle and shared winter looks. In the photos, Hina is seen wearing a yellow sweater with denim jeans. To complete the look, she also wore a fur denim jacket. The actress opted for minimalistic makeup but gave kajal a miss. Her hair are half pinned and it will not be wrong to say that she is looking stunning as she poses under the sun. Her caption reads, “The warmth of the sun in winter.”

Recently, Hina had posted a picture in a loose-fit top and pants. She has paired it with sunglasses and a brown handbag and worn white heels. Her caption reads, “The joy of dressing is an Art”.

Take a look at the post here: