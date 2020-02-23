Hina Khan is all smiles as she wins 'Television Star of the Decade' award; Fans say 'You deserve it'

Hina Khan is brimming in happiness as she bagged the most prestigious award for her journey in the Telly world, and her fans can't keep calm. Take a look.

needs no introduction at all. From Television to Bollywood, she has shown her magic everywhere and has left everyone in awe of her charisma. The actress is currently brimming in happiness, and the reason is an award. Though Hina has received many awards to date, this one's a little special. How do you wonder? Well, the pretty face has been honoured with the 'Television Star (Female) of the Decade' award at a recently held award function. Yes, you read that right!

She took to her Instagram account to share the joy with her fans and posted several pictures with the prestigious trophy. From smiling to kissing the trophy, Hina is seen enjoying and embracing the great honour that she has received for her hard work in the industry. With her pretty pictures, Hina also wrote a heartwarming caption, where she reminisced her journey in the Telly world. She wrote, A challenge I took up, more than a decade ago. Ahead always seems like a good choice.'

Take a look at Hina's awe-inspiring post here:

Within moments of her posting the pictures, her fans went gaga and couldn't stop drooling over her achievement. Hina's friends from the industry also showered praises and sent tons of love to her. While Geeta Phogat wrote, 'Congratulations Hina, you deserve this', Vikas Kalaantri wrote, 'You totally deserve it, Princess. Your transition and growth have been phenomenal. More power to you.' Nakuul Mehta was also all hearts for Hina.

Hina, who rose to popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later went on to feature in Bigg Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which made her household name. She also recently stepped into B'Town with Vikram Bhatt's thriller, Hacked, and got an immensely good response. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

