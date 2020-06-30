Hina Khan amps up her style quotient as she gears up for home workout session

Hina Khan, who won hearts with her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, dished out major fitness goals with her recent pics on Instagram.

The COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll on normal life to a large extent. Not just our social life has come to a halt, schools, colleges, theatres, gyms etc have also been shut down for over three months now. Needless to say, this shutdown has taken a toll on our lifestyle as well and staying fit has been a real task. But this hasn’t been a case for who has been sweating hard at her home and made sure not to miss her workout during the pandemic.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been quite regular with her home workout sessions and often shares a glimpse of her exercise routine on Instagram. This morning was no different as Hina once again shared her beautiful pics as she geared up for her workout. She wore an orange coloured crop top with royal blue coloured shorts and completed her workout look with a stylish military green coloured cap. The diva was certainly dishing out major fitness goals as she flaunted her perfectly toned abs. Besides, she is also her style statement when it comes to her workout looks.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics:

Apart from making the best of her time during the lockdown, Hina also spoke about the current debate on nepotism which is a hot topic in the industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress stated, “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director.”

