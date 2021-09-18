Hina Khan amps up her style statement as she looks classy & trendy in a yellow outfit; See Post

is one of the actresses who doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009, has not just emerged as a renowned actress but has also won hearts with her stunning looks and impressive fashion statements. In fact, Hina, who is quite active on social media, often treats fans with stunning pics which is a treat for her fan army. Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback picture of the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant wherein she was nailing it with her panache.

In the pic, Hina flaunted her abs in a dashing neon yellow co-ord set looking stunning head to toe. Her bright ensemble featured flared pants, a matching crop top and a dramatic cape that she styled up in an off-shoulder way. Hina’s pretty top bore panelled pleat details that added visual elegance with texture to her glamorous avatar. She opted for subtle-glam makeup with mauve lips, contours and loads of blush. On the other hand, Hina left her side-parted hair in soft movie-star curls that added oomph to her peppy look. She accessorised her look with a contemporary metal bracelet, dark round sunnies and sealed the look perfectly with white mules that contrasted her poppy yellow ensemble.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Hina has been creating a lot of buzz on the professional front. The actress had recently left for a vacation in the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal and treated fans with stunning pics from the tropical paradise.

