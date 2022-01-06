Hina Khan amps up her winter fashion game with a stylish jacket and white pants; See PICS from her NY trip

Hina Khan is a well-known actress of the telly world. She has created a niche for herself in the industry from her performance. Recently, she has returned from New York after celebrating New Year with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Both shared a lot of pictures on their social handle. The actress was trending for her winter wear and it looks like she is keeping up with the trend. Today, once again she shared a lot of pictures from her trip.

In the pictures, Hina is seen wearing a stylish multi coloured jacket paired with white pants and a mustard colour woolen cap. The actress is looking very pretty as she is not wearing any makeup and flaunts her blemish free skin. The actress wrote, “Adios NYC, until we meet again..#nyc #memories #love #goodhealth.” Recently, the actress shared pictures wearing a grey headband and a black sling bag. Her makeup was on point with a dewy base, coats of mascara, lots of blush and a dab of pink lipstick. She tied her hair in a low ponytail. “Never stop looking up..Remember God Will always guide u and protect you..,” her caption read.

On the work front, Hina Khan has appeared in television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, among others.

Take a look at the post here:

Apart from this, she is more active in music videos. Till now, her two music videos with Shaheer Sheikh have been a huge hit. It has been trending on social media.

Also Read: Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a blush pink attire and poses during her NYC trip; PICS