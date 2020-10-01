Hina Khan amps up the makeup game every single time and her latest PHOTOS are proof

Hina Khan has never failed to impress us with her stunning pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of the new ones on her Instagram handle.

’s social media game is always on point, and her timeline is proof. The stunning diva, who is among the most popular celebs of the television industry, often shares pictures and videos on her personal handle, thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. The actress is already on cloud nine after having received a positive response post her stint in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. She played a short-lived role in the show as the Adi Naagin and won millions of hearts.

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle that are unmissable. Well, the Hacked actress amps up her makeup game like a pro that is sure to make anyone’s jaws drop while in awe of her utter beauty. Hina opts for a dewy makeup look that adds to the luminosity and radiance of her face. She chooses a matte lip colour of maroon shade and puts on a soft rosy eye makeup along with eyeliner.

Check out her pictures below:

Hina also ties up her hair into a high bun and opts for a pair of golden earrings that add to the elegance of her look. On the work front, as has been mentioned above, the actress last appeared in Naagin 5. Earlier this year, she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has helmed the mystery thriller. As of now, the gorgeous diva is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 with new challenges for the contestants of the show.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

