Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal are all set for a date with their masks & shades on; See PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Check out the picture of the adorable couple.

’s social media game is always on point and if you don’t believe us then you should definitely have a look at her timeline. The Hacked actress is frequently active on her personal handle and often treats her fans with numerous pictures and videos that send them into a frenzy. Well, there is no denying this fact that the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has a huge fan following and can give any Bollywood actress a run for her money too!

As we speak of this, Hina has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle and this time it is with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The two of them are one of the most adorable couples of Indian telly town and often shell out major relationship goals. The first thing that has caught our attention is the identical masks they are wearing with their initials imprinted in them. Hina is seen wearing a grey-coloured t-shirt while Rocky, on the other hand, is wearing a black and white sweatshirt.

Check out their picture below:

Hina Khan who initially began her journey with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. She then participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was also declared the runner up. Post that, there was no looking back for Hina as she got some interesting offers including Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Komolika. This year, she made her debut in Bollywood with Hacked backed by Vikram Bhatt. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone.

ALSO READ Hina Khan looks stunning in black co ords as she strikes a candid pose in her latest PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×