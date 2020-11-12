Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's latest PHOTO will remind us of their camaraderie in Bigg Boss 14

Both Hina and Gauahar Khan entered as Toofani Seniors inside the Bigg Boss house a few days back. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

After a lot of speculations, Bigg Boss 14 finally premiered on October 3, 2020. The audiences were already excited to watch the reality show as the makers earlier teased them with taglines like ‘Ab scene paltega’ and ‘Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab.’ And of course, returned as the host of the show much to everyone’s excitement. However, a few unique surprises awaited the audience as well as the contestants of the show in the first few weeks.

Among the first surprises was the entry of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ , Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla into the BB house. The trio mentored the contestants for a few days before exiting the show. Now, Hina has recently shared a picture of Gauahar on her Instagram handle that will remind us of their bond inside the reality show. Although they did indulge in arguments at times, both the ladies were loved by the audience for their stint in the show.

Check out the picture below:

The best part is that the actresses are twinning in ivory gold outfits that can be seen in the picture. Hina Khan has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Love u Gauuuuuu. With some extra uuuuu’s (sic). You know what I mean.” Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar soon. The former Bigg Boss winner and actress got engaged to Zaid a few days back and their lovely pictures literally won the internet.

