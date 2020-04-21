Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's throwback PHOTO screams all things love; Check it out

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are indeed an adorable couple and this throwback photo of the two has us in awe of them. Check it out right here.

and Rocky Jaiswal never fail to give out major relationship goals. Be it how the two of them always lend support to each other or simply turning each other's biggest cheerleaders all the time, they are both just about perfect, and time and again, they have fans gushing over each other. Hina and Rocky have been together for a while now and now that we are all at home, we don't see as much of the two as we would like, none the less, throwbacks to the rescue.

We came across this photo of Hina and Rocky and we can't seem to get enough of these two. Both of them are dressed in traditional wear and while Hina looks as stunning as ever, Rocky is complementing her outfit as well as her. While Rocky holds on to Hina's hand, and gives her a peck on the cheek, the actress can't seem to contain her happiness and is smiling with this huge glee, while her eyes are shut, but this candid click is one of their best so far.

Check out Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's photo here:

Meanwhile, Hina is gearing up for her upcoming short film with Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi, Smartphone. The movie deals with the issue of smartphone addiction and eventually, narrates the story of how it affects the lives of the leading characters. The short is all set to release on April 24, 2020. Hina was last seen in her Bollywood debut film Hacked, and it was received decently by the fans.

