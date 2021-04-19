Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh beam with joy amid picturesque hills as they hint at a 'surprise'; See PHOTOS

Actress Hina Khan took to social media to share adorable photos with Shaheer Sheikh as they posed together at a picturesque hill station. The duo hinted at a 'surprise' and left fans buzzing with excitement.

Fans of and Shaheer Sheikh cannot keep calm as the two recently have been teasing everyone with their posts and photos together from a picturesque hill station. Apparently, the duo is in Kashmir and while they were on their way to the destination, they shared several photos and videos on social media. One of the posts by Shaheer and Hina is now going viral and it features the two popular TV actors buzzing with excitement as they hinted a 'surprise' for their fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer shared photos with Hina while stopping over at a food joint on their way to the destination. Shaheer captioned the photo as, "#surprise." Seeing the photo, Hina also dropped a comment on Shaheer's post. Not just this, Hina also shared more photos from their stop over on her handle and it gave fans a glimpse of their fun shenanigans together. Hina could be seen clad in a blue and white tie-dye co-ord set while Shaheer could be seen sporting a black tee, sweater and matching pair of jeans in the photos.

Sharing her photos, Hina asked Shaheer, "What's the surprise @shaheernsheikh"." The photos took over the actor's fan clubs and even videos from their trip are going viral. In one of the videos, Hina is seen singing in the car with Shaheer Sheikh.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans of the duo are curious to know if they are collaborating on a project together. Hina recently was seen in a music video titled Bedard. The video has received a lot of love from Hina's fans. On the other hand, Shaheer has been quite occupied in his personal life. The popular actor completed 6 months of his marriage with Ruchikaa Kapoor and shared a beautiful photo on social media to celebrate the same.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

