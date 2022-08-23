Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh paint the town red with their monsoon romance in ‘Runjhun’; Song out on 25 Sept

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are among the most popular actors of the telly industry. Both the actors individually have a massive fan following. They had first time collaborated for a music video, named Baarish Ban Jana. The beautiful love song had gone viral on social media and was immensely loved by the fans. They also collaborated for another music video, and now the duo is back with new romantic music video, ‘Runjhun’.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan unveiled the poster of her and Shaheer Sheikh’s upcoming music video. It is a monsoon romance-based love story, and the chemistry between the actors is impeccable. In the poster, Shaheer is seen in a white shirt and Hina Khan has sported a white floral saree, and both of them are drenched in monsoon rains. They are seen holding each other closely and the on-screen couple is looking sizzling together.

Hina Khan shared in the post, “This season, let’s fall in love all over again… and also, WE ARE BACK! #ShaHina DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents Vishal Mishra’s RHUNJHUN. Full song out on 25th Aug 2022 on @drjrecords YT Channel @Shaheer_S @VishalMMishra.”

See post here-

Since the news of the music video has been shared on social media, the fans of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have started hailing them on Twitter with hashtag, #ShaHina.

A fan wrote, “Shaheer in white, Baarish and #ShaHina Aur kya chahiye iss dil ko Didn't expect this to be out THIS soon but still can't waitttt anymore, teaser out at 6pm today!”, another said, “Just look at themmmm!!! They’re back with their lucky charm Baarish with yet another record breaking track.. Waiting waitinggg”.

See some tweets here-

It is a romantic music video and its teaser with be released soon. The song is slated to be released on September 25. Talented singer Vishal Mishra has lent his voice and given music for the song, and it is penned by Rashmi Virag. It is produced by DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal.

