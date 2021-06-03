Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh win hearts with their chemistry in the soulful ballad Baarish Ban Jaana; WATCH

For the first time ever, popular TV stars Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have come together in a music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana. The video song is out and Shaheer and Hina's camaraderie has left fans gushing.

After a wait, fans of and Shaheer Sheikh can heave a sigh of relief as their first music video, Baarish Ban Jaana, is finally out now and is already winning hearts. Featuring Hina and Shaheer as ex-lovers, the music video takes us through the picturesque valleys and lakes of Kashmir. The romantic melody goes well with the plotline featuring Hina and Shaheer in the music video and Hina and Shaheer's endearing chemistry manages to become the highlight of the video.

The video was shared on Youtube and social media handles of both the stars. The song is composed by Payal Dev and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. The video showcases the story of Hina and Shaheer, who are actors and ex-flames. However, situations related to their work, once again bring them close. How they rekindle their love and realise their care for each other is the story of the music video. Hina and Shaheer's stylish looks also manage to leave you in awe.

Take a look at the video:

Crooned by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev, the melodious song matched with the picturesque locations of Kashmir. Hina and Shaheer had headed to Kashmir in the month of May to shoot for the song and while shooting for the song, the two stars kept sharing photos and videos from the beautiful locations that left fans intrigued. Over the past few days, once again, Hina and Shaheer have been sharing videos that have given fans a glimpse of their behind-the-scenes fun.

The video has already received over 400 Thousand views on YouTube and fans have been praising Hina and Shaheer's chemistry.

Also Read|Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh vow to mesmerise fans in a romantic ballad on rains in Baarish Ban Jaana teaser

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×