Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh wish for Baarish Ban Jana's sequel; Thank fans for its huge success

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are on cloud nine as their music video titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ got massive success. The video has crossed the 500 million views mark on the social media platform YouTube on Sunday. The lead pair shared the information on their Instagram via live video and thanked their fans for showering love on them and the song. They also wished for Baarish Ban Jaana's sequel during the live chat. Expressing her wish to cross another record and touch the 1 billion mark on YouTube, Hina said that since the viewers liked ‘Baarish Ban Jana’ so much, the duo should also make ‘Baarish Ban Jaana 2.

To note, Baarish Ban Jaana was released on June 3, 2021. The song, which stars Hina and Shaheer, is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa. The song's plot revolves around a celebrity couple who got divorced, but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost.

For the unversed, Hina Khan aced the Cannes film festival this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, ‘Country of Blind’. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, the 34-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan and in which she stood as the 1st runner up. Next, the actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

On the other hand, Shaheer is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.