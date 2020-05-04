Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi have the sweetest birthday wish for their former YRKKH co star Ashnoor Kaur

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her birthday yesterday, and her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi had the sweetest wish for her. Take a look.

On May 3 (2020), Ashnoor Kaur rang in her 16th birthday. Yes, it was the Patiala Babes actress's 'Happy Birthday' yesterday. However, owing to the ongoing Coronvirus-infused locked, the pretty face couldn't have a huge birthday celebration. But, she did have a gala time with her family and made the most of her day. Her day was made more special with lovely birthday wishes from her friends, fans, and co-stars from the Telly world. Yes, she received blessings and wishes from all over. In fact, her social media was filled with good wishes.

Ashnoor's former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars and Shivangi Joshi also showered the young girl with loads of love and wished her in the sweetest way possible. Hina shared an adorable throwback picture with the birthday girl along with a heartwarming note for her. She wrote, 'Happy Happy Birthday sweetheart. God bless you, darling. Wishing you the best.' Well, Hina also expressed her desire to click more pictures with Ashnoor as she is falling short of new ones.

In the photo, the two beauties can be seen striking a quirky pose together. While Ashnoor is seen doing the 'Yo' action, Hina is seen pouting. The photo seems to be clicked near a hill station, probably during their shoot. Shivangi, on the other hand, posted a beautiful picture of Ashnoor and wrote, 'Happy birthday baby girl.' Well, this has to be the cutest wish from elder Naira to the younger Naira, isn't it?

Take a look at their wishes for Ashnoor here:

Well, Ashnoor sure seems to have some great bonds in the Indian Television Industry, and everyone loves her cuteness. The young diva was last seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes opposite Sourabh Raaj Jain. However, the show has been pulled off by the channel abruptly owing to the COVID-19 shutdown. Are you missing Ashnoor on screen? What are your thoughts on Hina and Shivangi's wishes for Ashnoor? Let us know in the comment section below.

