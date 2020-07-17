Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to NOT be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition? Here's what we know

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla fans, there's some bad news for you all. As per reports, the two actors are not going to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition? Here's why.

When the news of and Sidharth Shukla collaborating for Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition broke out, the excitement of their fans knew no boundaries. Fans went berserk and couldn't wait to see Hina and Sidharth share the screen. However, it looks like, there's a piece of bad news for Sid and Hina fans. According to the latest reports, the two actors are not going to be a part of the special edition of the stunt-based reality show. Yes, you read that right! Hina and Sidharth will not participate in Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to NOT be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded.

While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has outright declined the offer, the Bigg Boss 13 winner was apparently never approached for the show. A report in the Times of India confirms the news and states that Hina-Sidharth will not be a part of KKK's special edition. Confirming the news to TOI, Hina said, 'Yes, I was offered the show, but I am not doing it due to safety reasons. That’s all.' So, Hina has turned down the offer due to safety amid the COVID-19 s scare.

The same report further states that a close source has informed that Sidharth Shukla was never offered the show in the first place. Well, this is surely going to be disheartening for Hina and Sidharth fans, who were eagerly waiting to see the duo in a single frame.

Meanwhile, the special edition will begin right after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale. Jay Bhanushali, , Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, , Aly Goni, and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, will be seen on the extended edition of KKK. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

