Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna light diyas and oblige with PM Modi's #9baje9minute call against COVID 19; PHOTOS

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna have lit earthen lamps to express solidarity with PM Narendra Modi's #9baje9minute call on Sunday. Check out their pictures.

and Surbhi Chandna are two of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. The two of them have won hearts again by obliging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute call on Sunday. They have lit up their homes with diyas (earthen lamps) thereby expressing solidarity with the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, policemen and all other unsung heroes fighting continuously against the Coronavirus crisis. The entire nation has readily obliged with this call and so has many TV celebs.

Hina has shared multiple pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen holding a lit earthen lamp on her hands as she looks above towards the sky in a content mood. The actress also writes #LightToFightTogether in her caption thereby showing full support towards the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus crisis. Surbhi Chandna also has shared a picture of herself lighting a lamp which she calls ‘Umeed ka Diya.’

Check out their posts below:

On the work front, Hina Khan has begun this year by officially venturing into Bollywood with the mystery thriller Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She has been highly appreciated for her role in the movie. Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, is currently seen in the show Sanjivani in which she plays the role of Dr. Ishani. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Namit Khanna is also loved by the audience. The actress earlier earned fame with her role as Anika in Ishqbaaaz.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Paras Chhabra & others light diyas and stand in solidarity for #9baje9minute)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More