Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia aka Kasuatii Zindagii Kay's Komolika's Diwali PHOTOS are all about love & joy

Ekta Kapoor's Komolika's from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay aka Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia dazzled in pretty outfits at her Diwali 2020 bash. The two actresses posed together for some beautiful pictures and spread the love around. Take a look.

Diwali is here. Yes, the festival of lights, firecrackers, sweets, snacks, and together has finally arrived. Though Diwali this year is quite different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the festive fervour is still the same. Just like every year, this year also the showbiz world gathered in their traditional best at TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's house for a fun-filled Diwali bash.

From to to , all popular faces from the Telly world were present at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party 2020. The pictures from the bash have been doing rounds on social media yesterday, and fans are going gaga over their favourite stars Diwali look. Diwali is considered to be a festival, where friends and family meet. And one such special 'union' happened at Ekta's party. Are you wondering who we're talking about. Well, it is about the meet-up of Telly town's Komolika's - Urvashi Dholakia and . Yes, the Ekta Komolika's from Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, Hina, and Urvashi got together at her party and spread love all across.

The two beauties were dressed in their pretty Diwali outfits and dazzled their way at the bash. They posed for some heartwarming pictures together, and showered love on each other. In one selfie, Hina and Urvashi are seen flashing their beaming smiles, while in another they are seen acing the pout game. The two talented actresses spread love and joy as they are warmly embracing each other while posing for the selfie.

Just an hour ago, Urvashi took to her Twitter handle to share these inside pictures with Hina, and revealed what happens when the two Komolika's meet. 'With the beautiful Hina Khan! Two Komolika’s in the house. We pose together, we pout together,' expressed Urvashi. The YRKKH actress also sent love to Urvashi and wrote, 'Komo love you.'

Take a look at Hina and Urvashi's meet up:

Komooooo love you https://t.co/Ehj0TrrxeO — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Hina opted for a simple monochrome salwar suit and accessorized her Diwali look with a heavy chunk necklace for the party. While Komolika played the OG Komolika, Hina took over the role in the reboot version of KZK opposite Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna). However, she was later replaced by Aamna Sharif, and the show ended last month in October 2020. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

