Hina Khan is asked by a fan if she will work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; Here's what she said

In a recent twitter session, a fan asked Hina Khan if she will be seen in a show with Sidharth Shukla in the future. Here's what the beautiful actress had to say about her collaboration with the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive following on social media and fans are always cheerful seeing her posts. Recently, the beautiful actress treated her fans with a sweet surprise as she conducted a #AskHina session on Twitter. Yes, the actress interacted with fans in the most candid way and answered several questions from them. From her personal life to her professional one, Hina just like always did not mince words in anything.

Though Hina attained massive fame as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is Bigg Boss that made her everyone's favourite as we got to see Hina Khan's real side. Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 12, Hina has been a part of the show as guests several times. And during her engaging session on Twitter, one of her fans from BB 11, asked her a question that has left many tongues wagging now. Well, the question was none other than about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukl. Yes, a fan asked Hina a question about Sidharth Shukla and it instantly raised many eyebrows.

It so happened that one of Hina's fans mentioned that he has been a huge follower of her ever since her journey in Bigg Boss 11, and now he wants to know if she will ever be seen with this year's winner aka Sidharth Shukla onscreen. Yes, the fan asked Hina about her plans to join hands with Sidharth for show, movie, or any other project onscreen. The user wrote, 'Ma'am, I supported you in BB11, and in BB13 I supported Sidharth. I just wanted to ask if there is any possibility of Sidharth and you collaborating for any good project in the future.'

The actress noticed the tweet and made sure to give a reply that leaves everyone hooked. She wrote, 'Thank you. Well you never know, the world is small you see,' followed by smiling emoji. Well, Hina has not confirmed or denied the request, so it may happen that we get to see these two talented actors sharing a single frame in the future.

Take a look at Hina's reply on working with Sidharth here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla together in a show? Do you think they will make a good onscreen pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

