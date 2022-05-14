Hina Khan to attend Cannes Film Festival; Looks snazzy in lavender co-ords as she gets clicked at airport

Considered among the leading actresses of the telly world, Hina Khan became quite a popular name after her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress enjoys a massive fan following for her exuberant styling and fashion sense. She is all set to return to Cannes Film Festival this year after making her impressive debut at the French Riviera in 2019. The actress was recently spotted at the airport in a casual yet chic co-ords outfit.

The actress was recently papped at the airport before she flew off to France for the event. The actress looked gorgeous in a lavender co-ord set, with full sleeves crop top and joggers. She had paired with black sunnies and white sports shoes. Her hair was open and she was also carrying a backpack.

It is an honour for Hina Khan to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet again. She had earlier attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film, Lines. This time, the TV queen will be walking the red carpet of the 75th edition of the gala for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

Hina Khan made headlines when she made a smashing debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019. That year, she became one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities in the Cannes. And now, Hina is all set to return to the festival which was lying low for the last two years due to Covid-19. Hina has already started prepping for her red-carpet look.

A source close to the actress told India Today, "Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes Red Carpet. All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang in her debut year when she walked not once but twice and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide."

Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner - Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

