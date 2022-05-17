Hina Khan attends the UK Asian Film Festival before gracing Cannes, flaunts her stunning outfit; VIDEO

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities on television. The actress started her career as ‘Akshara’ in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, she also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the first runner-up. In her career, Hina has impressed millions of fans. And now this diva is all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Hina was recently spotted at the airport, leaving for the event in a casual yet chic co-ords. It is an honour for Hina Khan to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet again. She had earlier attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film Lines. This year before attending Cannes, the actress also graced the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina has bestowed the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

Hina made heads turn as she appeared in a stunning off-white outfit at the event. She opted for an off-shoulder corset and paired it with a pleated skirt and a floor-length cape which she donned like a jacket. She completed her look by opting for stone-studded heavy earrings. Hina styled her hair into a messy ponytail, and her makeup was subtle. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video with her fans as she flaunts her stunning outfit on the streets of London. In this video, the actress absolutely took our breath away and proved that she is a real-life princess.

To note, Hina will be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. The film is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

