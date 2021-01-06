Hina Khan bags Best Actress Award at Montgomery International Film Festival; Says ‘Proud of myself’

Hina Khan was supposed to debut with Lines, but the release was postponed and her thriller film Hacked was released first.

Actress , who is known for her versatile acting, has added another feather to her hat. The actress has bagged the Best Actress Award for her film titled Lines at the Montgomery International Film Festival, USA. The poster of the film was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. The film has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Hina is very happy and shared the news with her fans on social media. Fans are also showering love on her and congratulating her.

Sharing the excitement, she wrote on her Instagram, “This month I complete 12 years in the industry and I couldn’t be more proud of myself as my film ‘LINES’, is getting an overwhelming response overseas and has added another reason for the celebration. I am so thrilled and excited to share a token of appreciation received at the prestigious Montgomery International Film Festival, USA as Best Actress (Feature Film).#FaridaJalal @rahatkazmi @hirosfbf @rishi_bhutani (sic).” The film also stars veteran actress Farida Jalal.

Lines is directed by Hussain Khan and written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. The film also stars Rishi Bhutani who plays a Pakistani. Lines was produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under Hiro's Faar Better Films. A production house owned by Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

In the film, Hina plays the role of a simple girl named Nazia who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. The first look and poster were launched at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina had become a household name after starring in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

