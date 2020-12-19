Hina Khan basks in the glow of the sun as she poses in a funky outfit; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently prepping up for her upcoming web series. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

is on cloud nine as of now and the reason behind the same is quite obvious. The actress had a good start this year and also featured in some interesting projects thereby winning hearts. In the midst of all this, she did not forget to keep her fans posted regarding her life through social media. Be it sharing stunning pictures or sharing BTS glimpses, Hina does it all and it won’t be wrong to call her a social media queen!

In the midst of all this, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has once again shared a few pictures on her handle in which she looks simply resplendent. Hina slays a rather funky blue outfit while striking some amazing poses for the camera. She also wears a pair of cool shades that further compliment her look. Moreover, her beaming smile is going to steal your hearts away in no time. Apart from that, the picturesque background also grabs attention here.

Check out the pictures below:

These pictures of Hina Khan remind us of her stay in the Maldives. She jetted off to the exotic locale a few weeks ago with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and her parents. That was after she made an exit from Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, the actress entered the show hosted by as a Toofani Senior and guided the new housemates for a couple of days. Former Bigg Boss contestants and winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla also accompanied her to the BB house.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

