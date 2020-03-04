Hina Khan is beating her mid week blues with a sun kissed photo in a red; Check it out

Hina Khan's social media is all things pretty and fancy and here are some more pictures of the actress. Check them out.

has rightly emerged as the fashion diva in telly town and we often go gushing over her looks. While the actress has been keeping busy with all the work she has had at hand for a while now, there is always enough time for some fashion inspiration, one that she continues to give out. Be it every day casual avatars or some of the fanciest looks that she pulls off, we definitely cannot get enough of the Hacked actress.

And now, beating our mid-week blues in style, we have a photo of the actress right under the sun, enjoying her time as she poses for a happy photo. The actress knows how to keep it simple and yet have all of our attention come her way. She also shared some photos earlier in the day and as we scroll through her Instagram feed, we come to think about how she is one of the finest to keep a lookout for when fashion and styling is concerned.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

The actress was in the news off lately as she met with her Kasautii Zindagii Zindagii Kay co-stars and shared some photos on social media. Her photo with Parth Samthaan is one that has taken the internet by storm and continues to receive a lot of love.

Credits :Instagram

