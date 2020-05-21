Hina Khan is beating her midweek blues in a blue salwar kameez as she breaks her roza with a beaming smile

Hina Khan treated her fans with new photos and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of them. Check out a glimpse of the pictures here.

This is the holy month of Ramzan and everyone has been fasting while they stay home. While it might become a little dull to not have huge celebrations to look forward to on the day of Eid, everyone has been trying to keep their spirits high during this time and one such celebrity happens to be . Hina has been sharing all these stunning photos on her social media and all of them seem to have fans gushing over the star.

And it looks like Hina has her midweek blues sorted with some workout and then dressing up for pretty pictures as she breaks her roza. The actress shared some photos of her dressed up in a blue and white salwar suit and we think we love every bit of it. She decided to keep the look simple and also complementing the photo was her pretty smile and a makeup-free face. The actress always manages to floor her fans and this time is not different.

Check out some of Hina Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, Hina's much awaited short film, Smartphone, released rather recently and the actress was showered with loads of appreciation for the same. She also made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked recently and while the movie did not make big numbers, it did garner her decent applause for her performance and also, the concept that the film deals with.

