Hina Khan & beau Rocky Jaiswal catching up on sleep post Holi celebrations in an adorable pic is relatable AF

Hina Khan celebrated a fun Holi with beau Rocky Jaiswal and the proof of it we got to see in a series of fun photos. However, post the celebrations, Hina shared an adorable click with Rocky that is bound to leave you in awe. Check it out.

Holi 2020 just got over and celebs from the television industry celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones. Among them, also joined in and celebrated Holi with her close friends and beau Rocky Jaiswal. From opting for vibrant attire to celebrating with colours, Hina and Rocky enjoyed the festival to the fullest and shared glimpses of Holi celebrations on social media. In most of the photos, the Hacked star is seen smeared with various colours and her beau too can be seen enjoying the festival to the fullest.

However, after their Holi celebrations got over, the most adorable moment between Hina and Rocky was shared on social media and it screams love. In a photo shared by Hina, we can see the adorable couple lying next to each other and getting some shut-eye post the fun celebrations of Holi. Seeing the two lying next to each other with their heads resting beside one another, a close one clicked the two in the frame. The cute photo was shared on social media and it will surely leave you in awe.

Hina captioned it as, “Holi ke baad kuch ghanton ki kahaani. Thank you @manaameer for this adorable picture @rockyj1.” The duo also shared adorable clicks from their celebrations that are taking over social media. Hina and Rocky often share stunning photos on social media of each other and paint social media red with their love.

Check out Hina and Rocky’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was recently seen in her first Bollywood film, Hacked. The film was loved by her fans and the diva is now onto other projects. Soon, she will be seen in an Indo-Hollywood project titled Country Of Blind. In the same, Hina will be seen playing the role of a visually impaired girl.

