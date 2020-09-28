  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan & beau Rocky Jaiswal's happiness knows no bounds as they meet each other; Watch VIDEO

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are quite vocal about their relationship. Meanwhile, check out a lovely video of the couple that Rocky shared on Instagram.
6894 reads Mumbai
When we talk about the most adorable and beloved couples of the Indian television industry in current times, among the first names that come to our mind are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. Yes, that’s right! The two of them have been dating each other for a long time and continue to inspire other couples with their inevitable love for each other. Ardent fans cannot forget the time when the actress got emotional seeing Jaiswal visit her in the Bigg Boss house.

As we speak of this, Rocky Jaiswal has shared a video with Hina on Instagram that is all things romantic. He is seen lifting the Hacked actress and turning around while holding her lovingly. One can see how content the couple post meeting each other after a long time. Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is wearing a yellow outfit, and Rocky, on the other hand, is wearing a red t-shirt, and black jeans.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, this video of the couple has been recorded in Milan. Rocky also pens a heartfelt note for Hina in the post to which she replies and says, ‘Bohot Saara Pyaar (lots of love). Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan last featured in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 co-starring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. However, she made only a cameo appearance in the show that disappointed her fans. Earlier this year, Hina made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked.

Also Read: Hina Khan teases fans about a new surprise as she stuns in a mustard yellow dress; See PHOTO

Credits :Rocky Jaiswal Instagram

