Hina Khan becomes nostalgic as she shares memories of her father; Says ‘Just keep smiling in heaven’

Hina Khan’s father passed away on April 20, 2021, after suffering from cardiac arrest. In her father’s memory, the actress has been sharing his pictures on social media.

Actress , who has tested positive for COVID 19, recently lost her father. He suffered from cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The actress often mentioned that she was very close to her father and always shares his pictures on her Instagram. She is yet to overcome this sudden shock. She was in Jammu and Kashmir for a shoot when her father passed away. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some memories of her and her father.

The actress shared altogether nine pictures in which she is seen hugging and smiling with her father. The actress even wrote, “Just keep smiling in heavens my angel’. The pictures show proud moments of father and daughter. Their strong bond is visible. The actress was inactive for few days after her father’s demise. Many celebrities have extended their condolences to the family. Recently, she had posted a picture of her gazing outside the window and captioned it as ‘A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her.’

Take a look at the pictures here:

Hina tested positive on April 26 and she had shared the news on Instagram. The post read, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Also Read: Hina Khan mourns loss of her father with family; Expresses gratitude towards fans & goes off social media

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×