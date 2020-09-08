Hina Khan begins the week on a perfect note by treating fans with some stunning PHOTOS

Hina Khan is an avid social media user and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.

never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Being an avid user herself, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on her handles. Apart from her acting skills, Hina also has an impeccable style sense that is evident from her pictures. The actress who got a breakthrough in her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. She has also appeared in many other popular shows thereby earning accolades.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks effortlessly chic. Her Monday outfit is just perfect that includes a printed maroon top with balloon sleeves and blue denim. The actress ties half of her hair backward and opts for minimal makeup. She puts on nude lip colour and her eyeliner-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking here! What are your thoughts about Hina’s outfit? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan won hearts through her recent stint in the show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Although the actress played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, the audience loved her acting prowess in the same. However, many of her followers were disappointed when Hina exited the show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

