  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan begins the week on a perfect note by treating fans with some stunning PHOTOS

Hina Khan is an avid social media user and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram.
9356 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan begins the week on a perfect note by treating fans with some stunning PHOTOSHina Khan begins the week on a perfect note by treating fans with some stunning PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Being an avid user herself, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on her handles. Apart from her acting skills, Hina also has an impeccable style sense that is evident from her pictures. The actress who got a breakthrough in her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now. She has also appeared in many other popular shows thereby earning accolades.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks effortlessly chic. Her Monday outfit is just perfect that includes a printed maroon top with balloon sleeves and blue denim. The actress ties half of her hair backward and opts for minimal makeup. She puts on nude lip colour and her eyeliner-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking here! What are your thoughts about Hina’s outfit? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello Monday 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, Hina Khan won hearts through her recent stint in the show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Although the actress played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, the audience loved her acting prowess in the same. However, many of her followers were disappointed when Hina exited the show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: Hina Khan leaves fans awestruck as she stuns in a sunshine yellow outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement